Imphal (Manipur) [India], July 26 (ANI): In another significant step towards restoring peace and security in Manipur, many operations were conducted in the early hours of Saturday by Security Forces in the valley districts, namely Imphal East, Imphal West, Thoubal, Kakching, and Bishnupur, a press release said.

Acting on specific intelligence about a large cache of arms, ammunition, and warlike materials concealed at various locations, coordinated operations were launched simultaneously at multiple sites in the peripheral and suspected areas of Imphal East, Imphal West, Thoubal, Kakching, and Bishnupur districts.

Also Read | Jharkhand: 4 Youths Drown While Taking Bath in Check Dam in Seraikela-Kharsawan district.

Joint teams, comprising the Manipur Police, CRPF, BSF, and the Army Assam Rifles, recovered arms, ammunition, explosives, and other warlike stores.

The recoveries include 3 AK Series, 1 M16, 1 INSAS LMG, 5 INSAS, 4 SLR, 7 303, 20 pistols, 4 carbine, 8 rifles, 20 SBBL/Bore Action, 3 Anti-Riot Gun, 1 Lathode Gun, 3 DBBL, 6 Bolt Action Gun, 3 Two-inch Mortar, 1 Localmade Pipe Gun, 21 Grenades, 399 numbers of 7.62 live Ammunition, 228-5.56 live ammunition, 35 303 Live Ammunition, 23 numbers of 9 mm Ammunition, 6 .32 mm Ammunition, 1 HE Mortar Shell, 9 Tube launching and 6 IEDs.

Also Read | Bodh Gaya Horror: Woman Faints During Home Guard Recruitment Drive in Bihar, Gang-Raped Inside Moving Ambulance; 2 Arrested.

A total of 728 ammunition were recovered, as per the release.

These continued intelligence-led operations represent a significant achievement for the Manipur Police and Security Forces in their ongoing mission to restore peace, maintain public order, and protect the lives and property of citizens.

"The Manipur Police reaffirms its commitment to fostering a peaceful and secure Manipur. The public is urged to cooperate with the Police and Security Forces and to promptly report any suspicious activity or information related to illegal arms to the nearest police station or the Central Control Room," the release asserted.

"Senior police officials remain in close coordination with all security stakeholders to ensure that such operations continue in a sustained and focused manner, aimed at restoring normalcy, maintaining public order, and safeguarding the lives and property of all citizens," it added. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)