Churachandpur (Manipur) [India], June 2 (ANI): Union Home Secretary Govind Mohan and Intelligence Bureau (IB) Director Tapan Kumar Deka visited two relief centres for internally displaced persons (IDPs) in Manipur's Churachandpur on Monday.

They were accompanied by Manipur Chief Secretary Prashant Kumar Singh, Director General of Police Rajeev Singh, and other senior officials from both the Centre and the state government.

Also Read | Errol Musk Says 'There Will Be Tesla Manufacturing Plant in India, PM Narendra Modi and Elon Musk Will Work It Out Soon' During His India Tour.

The visit began with an inspection of the relief centre at Dorcas Locality Community Hall, where the Home Secretary inaugurated a Women's Tailoring Centre under the Rural Self-Employment Training Institutes (RSETI), a creche facility and the Wall of Hope.

During the visit, traditional shawls and gifts were presented to the dignitaries in a special programme. The officials also felicitated displaced students, from Class I to matriculation, who had excelled in academics, awarding them certificates and other forms of recognition.

Also Read | Telangana Shocker: 21-Year-Old Man Dies by Suicide After Father Offers Maruti Swift Dzire Instead of BMW Car in Siddipet; Probe Launched.

The delegation then moved to the Sadbhavna Mandap Relief Centre, where the Home Secretary inaugurated additional tailoring centres, a creche facility, the Wall of Hope and handicraft stalls.

Govind Mohan also distributed gifts among the relief centre inmates and reviewed the living conditions and welfare arrangements for those displaced by recent unrest.

President's Rule was imposed in Manipur on February 13, days after BJP leader N. Biren Singh resigned as Chief Minister. The state has witnessed ethnic conflict which began on May 3, 2023.

The Parliament approved the imposition of President's Rule in Manipur in April.

In his remarks during the debate in Lok Sabha, Union Home Minister Amit Shah had said that ethnic violence between two communities in Manipur had started due to a decision by the Manipur High Court regarding a reservation-related dispute.

He mentioned that these are neither riots nor terrorism, but ethnic violence between two communities as a result of the interpretation of the High Court's decision.

He mentioned that on the day the High Court's order was issued, security forces' companies were dispatched to the region via Air Force planes. He emphasised that the government is making every possible effort to restore peace in Manipur.

The minister also mentioned that after the imposition of President's Rule in Manipur, discussions were held with both communities, and separate meetings with all organizations from both communities have taken place. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)