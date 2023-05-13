Imphal (Manipur) [India], May 13 (ANI): The Indian Army has deployed unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) and helicopters to keep an eye on sensitive areas across Manipur as authorities work to restore normalcy in the violence-hit state.

Indian Army's Spear Corps on Friday shared about the ongoing efforts and about the deployment of UAVs and helicopters for Aerial Surveillance.

Also Read | German Film Awards: The Teachers’ Lounge Wins Best Film.

"Approximately 130 columns on the ground, UAVs and helicopters for Aerial Surveillance working relentlessly to restore normalcy. The escorted move of the remaining approx 6000 persons is underway. Round-the-clock aerial surveillance continues," Indian Army said in a tweet while sharing a video captured through a UAV during aerial surveillance.

Army's Eastern Command officials said that Lieutenant General RP Kalita met with prominent local community leaders at Manipur's Mantripukhri to defuse tensions.

Also Read | Gujarat Election Spendings: 164 MLAs in State Spent Funds on Public Meetings, Rallies During Assembly Polls, Says Report.

"...He urged them to build mutual trust and kinship in the restore normalcy larger interest of Manipur," the Eastern Command said in a tweet.

Security officials said that the situation has improved in the state and following the same curfew relaxation has also been extended to 7 hours.

"Situation in Manipur has improved quite a lot and because of that curfew relaxation has also been extended to 7 hours now. Displaced people living in different camps have been reduced to a bare minimum...Approx 45,000 have been transported to different places... There are no extra flights operating and no stranded passengers at the airport as well," Kuldeep Singh, Manipur Security Advisor said while speaking to ANI.

A curfew was imposed on May 3 after violence broke out in the State. The State government also clamped down on the use of the Internet and mobile phones to ensure the spread of panic and false information could be curtailed. Amid the demand of the Meitei people for ST status, a rally was organised by the All Tribals Students Union (ATSU) Manipur on May 3, which later turned violent.

As per the official figures, close to 60 people lost their lives while more than 230 were injured and close to 1700 houses were burnt down during the violence in Manipur. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)