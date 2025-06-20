Nalbari (Assam), Jun 20 (PTI) BSF constable Deepak Chingakham, who was killed in the line of duty in Jammu and Kashmir last month, was posthumously awarded the Bir Chilarai Award by Assam government on Friday.

The Manipur resident was among the eminent persons honoured by the state government on the occasion of 'Rabha Divas', commemorating the death anniversary of Assam's cultural doyen 'Kalaguru' Bishnu Prasad Rabha, at the central function here.

Also Read | MSBTE Summer Diploma Result 2025 Out at msbte.ac.in: MSBTE Releases Maharashtra Summer Diploma Examination Results, Get Direct Link and Know Steps To Download.

Speaking on the occasion, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said that the life and works of Rabha inspired every Assamese person.

His songs and poems with a scent of soil continue to motivate the young generation even today, Sarma said.

Also Read | Air India Cabin Crew Sacking: More Trouble Brews for Airline Amid CBI Probe Demand by Aviation Industry Employees Body.

The chief minister dwelt on Rabha's vision of establishing social justice through culture from a scientific perspective as he recounted his contributions to the Assamese national life.

The Bishnu Prasad Rabha award for 2025 was awarded to eminent artiste Narendra Nath Das and eminent dancer Mallika Kandali during the function.

The national level Madhavdev Award for 2025 was presented to Sanskrit Scholar Thaneswar Sarma and the Kalicharan Brahma Award to Dhaneswar Ingti.

The state-level Sonit Konwar Gajen Barua Award for 2024 was presented to prominent Satriya exponent Sonaram Sarma Buhrabhakat and the Swargadeo Sarbananda Singh Award to social worker Jagyeswar Chetia.

All the awards were presented by the chief minister.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)