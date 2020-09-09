Imphal, Sep 9 (PTI) Manipur's COVID-19 caseload rose to 7,362, with 160 people including 25 Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) personnel testing positive for coronavirus, an official said on Wednesday.

The new cases were reported from Imphal East district, Imphal West, Bishnupur, Kangpokpi, Thoubal, Kakching, Senapati and Ukhrul district.

A 39-year-old man died at JNIMS here due to COVID-19, taking the total number of Covid-19 related deaths to 40, the official said.

Sixty-four people recovered from COVID-19 and have been discharged from hospitals in the last 24 hours, taking the number of recoveries in the state to 5,548. The recovery rate in the state is 75.35 per cent, the official said.

The total number of active cases in the state at present is 1,774 of which 523 are CAPF personnel.

