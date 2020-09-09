Chennai, September 9: The Tamil Nadu government on Wednesday eased COVID-19 restrictions. The state government allowed vehicles for transportation of people to offices, workplace and factories as part of "Unlock-4". The Edappadi Palaniswami government also permitted the construction industry to operate with 60 percent capacity instead of existing 30-40 percent, reported The Times of India.

The order was issued by chief secretary K Shanmugam. The Chief Secretary also modified certain standard operating procedures issued for social distancing. As per the order, the workplace should have appropriate gaps between shifts. Three people are allowed to communicate in cars apart from drivers. 5,684 New COVID-19 Cases Reported from Tamil Nadu.

As per new modifications, restaurants are not required to provide transport facilities for staff. The government also encouraged cross-ventilation facilities in restaurants, shops and gyms. The state authorities asked restaurants to follow guidelines of the Central Public Works Department. According to these guidelines, the temperature setting of all air conditioning devices should be between 24 and 30 degree Celsius. In Chennai, badminton and tennis courts have re-opened. Tamil Nadu Govt Extends COVID-19 Lockdown Till September 30, Here Are The Full Guidelines.

Notably, coronavirus cases in Tamil Nadu crossed 4.7 lakh mark. Till now, more than 4.1 lakh COVID-19 patients have been discharged. In Chennai alone, the COVID-19 tally crossed 1.4 lakh mark. In Tamil Nadu, 8,012 people succumbed to coronavirus.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 09, 2020 08:00 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).