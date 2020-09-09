New Delhi, September 9: After appearing for the Joint Entrance Exam (JEE) Main 2020, students are now eagerly waiting for a date when results will be announced. While the answer key has been released, there had been no update on the JEE Main result date. However, Education Minister Dr Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' on Wednesday came up with an update on results for the JEE Main 2020. He also thanked students and their parents for participating in the JEE Main 2020 amid the coronavirus pandemic. JEE Main 2020 First Day Exam in Pics: ‘No Social Distancing at Examination Centre’, ‘Lack of Hand Gloves’ and More, Students Raise Concerns on Twitter Over NTA’s COVID-19 Guidelines.

"My heartfelt thanks to all students and parents for reposing trust in the government and participating in #JEEMain exam. Process for result declaration has begun and results will be announced soon," Education Minister Dr Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' tweeted. While he did not give a specific date, reports said the JEE Main 2020 result will be declared by September 11. The results will be available at the official website of National Testing Agency, jeemain.nta.ac.in. JEE Main Result 2020 Date: When to Expect NTA’s Merit List? Here’s Everything to Know About the Entrance Exam Result.

Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal on JEE Main 2020 Result:

My heartfelt thanks to all students and parents for reposing trust in the government and participating in #JEEMain exam. Process for result declaration has begun and results will be announced soon. @PIB_India @MIB_India @EduMinOfIndia @DDNewslive — Dr. Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank (@DrRPNishank) September 9, 2020

Once declared, the JEE Main 2020 results will indicate the All India Rank (AIR), category rank (if applicable), qualifying cutoff and NTA percentile score of candidates. Since the exam is conducted twice in a year, the best of two NTA percentile scores will be considered to prepare the final rank of those who appeared.

Despite demands for postponement amid the coronavirus outbreak, the NTA conducted the JEE Main from September 1 to 6. The April edition of the JEE Main 2020 exam had to be postponed multiple times due to the COVID-19 pandemic and lockdown. The April exam was initially postponed for July.

