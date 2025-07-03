Tamenglong (Manipur) [India] July 3 (ANI): Dailong village, nestled in the lush hills of Tamenglong district in Manipur, has become a symbol of biodiversity and traditional environmental wisdom.

Referred to as the "Orange Bowl of Manipur," the village is celebrated not only for its thriving orange orchards but also for its long-established conservation practices that have gained national acclaim.

In 2017, Dailong was designated a Biodiversity Heritage Site under the Biological Diversity Act, serving as the home of the Rongmei Naga tribe, whose close connection with nature is reflected in their everyday actions and farming methods. The village's abundant biodiversity and untouched ecology have created a haven for rare plants and animals.

RH Gonmei, a retired IAS officer, highlighted the importance of Dailong's ecological heritage. "When this village was working to conserve the forest, the Ministry of Forest, Government of India, became aware that such a forested area existed in this corner of India in Manipur, specifically in Dailong village within Tamenglong district," he shared.

Perched at an altitude of 4,100 feet, Dailong features fertile loamy soil, natural drainage, and a mild climate averaging around 25°C, making it optimal for orange farming. With annual rainfall occurring over seven to eight months, the village needs minimal irrigation, promoting sustainable agriculture.

The oranges produced here, cultivated from seeds or through vegetative propagation, are of superior quality and have secured the village a Geographical Indication (GI) tag. K John Gonmei, Chairman of Dailong Village, stated, "They planted between 600 to 700 orange trees.

Each year, they have a fruitful harvest, yielding one to two thousand oranges daily from their farm. They earn between Rs 60,000 and Rs 70,000 annually. Oranges have been a staple in Dailong village since the times of our ancestors. Even today, orange farming suits us very well."

In addition to oranges, Dailong's agricultural landscape includes a variety of other fruits, such as mango, banana, pineapple, avocado, and lemon. Recently, there has been a trend towards mixed farming, signalling an evolving yet environmentally aware agricultural practice.

Dailong's approach, grounded in tradition, biodiversity, and sustainability, exemplifies a successful model of rural development that emphasises both economic well-being and ecological harmony. (ANI)

