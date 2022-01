New Delhi [India], January 5 (ANI): Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the poll-bound state of Punjab on Wednesday, Congress MP Manish Tewari has urged him to announce Bharat Ratna for freedom fighters Bhagat Singh, Shiv Ram Rajguru and Sukhdev Thapar.

Tewari also demanded renaming of the Chandigarh Airport as Shaheed-E-Azam Bhagat Singh International Airport.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to visit Ferozepur and lay the foundation stone of multiple development projects worth more than Rs 42,750 crore.

"Dear @PMOIndia, 26 th January 2022 is coming & you are coming to Ferozpore Punjab. Today Do announce Bharat Ratna for Shaheed-E-Azam's Bhagat Singh, Shiv Ram Rajguru & Sukhdev Thapar. Rename Chandigarh Airport as Shaheed-E-Azam Bhagat Singh International Airport Mohali -CHD," the Congress MP tweeted.

The projects that the Prime Minister will inaugurate during his visit to the state include the Delhi-Amritsar-Katra Expressway; four laning of Amritsar - Una section; Mukerian - Talwara New Broad Gauge railway line; PGI Satellite Centre at Ferozepur and two new medical colleges at Kapurthala and Hoshiarpur, according to Prime Minister's Office (PMO). (ANI)

