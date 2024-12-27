Chandigarh, Dec 27 (PTI) The Haryana and Punjab governments have declared seven days of state mourning following the demise of former prime minister Manmohan Singh.

The BJP government in Haryana and AAP-ruled Punjab issued orders in this regard in compliance with instructions from the Union home ministry.

Also Read | Latest Government Jobs Notifications: SBI Invites Applications for 600 Probationary Officer Vacancies, Apply Online at sbi.co.in; Know Recruitment Process and Other Details.

The two state governments have declared seven days of state mourning till January 1.

During this period of mourning, the national flag will fly at half-mast and no official entertainment programme will be organised.

Also Read | Jammu and Kashmir Weather Forecast-Update: Slight Rise in Minimum Temperatures in Valley, Dry Weather Expected From December 29-31, Says IMD.

Manmohan Singh, the architect of India's economic reforms, passed away on Thursday night at Delhi's All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS). He was 92.

The Congress leader, who steered the country for 10 years from 2004-2014 and helped set up the country's economic framework as finance minister before that, was a renowned name in the global financial and economic sectors.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)