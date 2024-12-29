Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], December 29 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Sunday listened to the 117th edition of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Mann Ki Baat at the Chief Minister's residence.

The Chief Minister said that the Mann Ki Baat program always works to give new inspiration to the people and promote national unity.

CM Dhami said that under the leadership of PM Modi, work is being done in every field in the country towards realizing the resolve of Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat.

The Chief Minister stated that the film and entertainment industry is also playing an important role in this direction. Additionally, India is making a distinct identity at the global level in the field of Ayurveda, language, music and art. According to the World Health Organization report, there has been an 80 percent reduction in malaria cases and deaths in India between 2015 and 2023. This is a big achievement for the country.

The Ayushman Bharat scheme of the Central Government is playing an important role in the fight against cancer. Due to this scheme, 90 percent of cancer patients have been able to start their treatment on time, CM Dhami stated.

The Chief Minister said that the Prime Minister has talked about promoting farmer producer associations in Mann Ki Baat. The state government has worked rapidly towards promoting farmer producer associations in the state. The state government will work more rapidly towards strengthening the farmer producer association. Continuous efforts are being made by the state government towards promoting local sports talent.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today addressed the 117th episode of 'Mann Ki Baat' and urged the people to resolve to eliminate the feelings of division and hatred in society as they participate in the Mahakumbh Mela in 2025.

The Mahakumbh held once every 12 years, is scheduled to begin on January 13 and conclude on February 26, 2025, in Prayagraj.

Addressing the final episode of 2024, PM Modi said, "The Mahakumbh is going to be held in Prayagraj from January 13. At this time, mammoth preparations are going on at the Sangam banks there. When we participate in the Kumbh, let us make a resolve to annihilate the feeling of division and hatred in society."

PM Modi said that the Kumbh is the Mahakumbh of unity as there is no discrimination here and everyone is equal.

"For the first time, an AI chatbot will be used in the Kumbh event. All kinds of information related to Kumbh will be available in 11 Indian languages through the AI chatbot. There is no discrimination anywhere, no one is big, no one is small. Therefore, our Kumbh is also the Maha Kumbh of Unity. Devotees will be provided information about government-approved tour packages, accommodation and homestay on their mobile phones," he said. (ANI)

