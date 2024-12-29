Delhi, December 29: Central government employees, currently paid under the 7th Pay Commission, are eagerly awaiting news of the 8th Pay Commission, which could lead to a significant salary hike. Pay commissions are usually constituted every 10 years to review the pay structure of government personnel. The 7th Pay Commission, formed by the UPA government in 2014 under Justice Ashok Kumar Mathur, has now crossed its 10-year timeline, sparking speculation about the next revision.

However, the Ministry of Finance has clarified that there is no proposal for the constitution of the 8th Pay Commission at present. Responding to a query in the Rajya Sabha, Minister of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary confirmed that no such proposal is under consideration. 8th Pay Commission: Salary Hike of INR 34,560 For Central Govt Employees Soon? Check Latest Update.

Amid this, reports have circulated about a potential increase in the fitment factor under the 8th pay commission. The fitment factor, a multiplier used to revise basic salaries and pensions, was set at 2.57 under the 7th Pay Commission. Speculations suggest it could be raised to 2.86, which would significantly increase the minimum basic salary from INR 18,000 to INR 51,480. 8th Pay Commission on Hold? Central Govt Employees May Get Salary Hike Based on Performance, Says Report.

Shiv Gopal Mishra, Secretary (Staff Side) of the National Council of Joint Consultative Machinery (JCM), has hinted at a possible fitment factor of at least 2.86 for the next revision. While employees remain hopeful, no official announcement has been made, leaving central government workers awaiting further updates.

