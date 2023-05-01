By Aanchal Sinha

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], May 1 (ANI): Appreciating Prime Minister Narendra Modi's radio programme 'Mann Ki Baat', the manager of Irfania Madrasa, Ishtiyaaz Ahmed on Monday said that the programme connects the people of all castes and religions, making them believe that they all are talking to him directly.

Also Read | Odisha: Royal Bengal Tiger of Rare Melanistic Found Dead in Similipal Tiger Reserve.

PM Modi's 100th episode of the monthly radio programme 'Mann Ki Baat' completed its 100th episode on Sunday which was heard by the students and teachers of Irfania Madrasa together.

Talking about PM Modi's 'Mann ki Baat' programme, Ishtiyaaz said, "The programme connects people belonging to all castes and religions. We celebrated the programme as an event and heard it together on Sunday."

Also Read | WhatsApp Bans Over 4.7 Million Accounts in March 2023; Says ‘All Three Grievance Appellate Committee Orders Complied’.

Ishtiyaaz mentioned that they listened to the 100th episode of 'Mann ki Baat' with their religious leaders and it is an important event as today the whole country is connected through this programme.

"We listened to the 100th episode of 'Mann ki Baat' with our religious leaders. The programme connects the whole country. We came to know and understand a lot of things through the 100th episode of 'Mann ki Baat'. PM's message is reaching even to the lower classes of society. Listening to his programme makes us feel like we're directly talking to him".

He also highlighted the 'Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao' campaign and said that the whole world is connecting to this and understanding the importance of having a daughter in one's life comes to the fore through his campaign.

"The 'Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao' campaign makes us feel the importance of having a daughter in one's life and the whole world today is connected to this campaign," he said.

Speaking further on the use of radio for airing 'Mann ki Baat', Ishtiyaaz said that PM Modi has done an experiment with radio which has connected people from all over the world.

"Prime Minister has done an experiment with radio which has connected people from all over the world. Students studying at 'Irfania Madrasa' along with their family members have also appreciated the programme and the information we get through it," he said.

The programme, which started on October 3, 2014, has become a key pillar of the government's citizen-outreach programme addressing multiple social groups such as women, youth, and farmers and has spurred community action.

A study was conducted regarding the impact of Mann Ki Baat on the lives of the people.

The study showed that over 100 crore people have connected to Mann Ki Baat at least once, it speaks directly to people, celebrates grassroots-level changemakers and achievements of people and has influenced people towards positive actions.

The programme was telecast live by Doordarshan in Raj Bhavans across the country. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)