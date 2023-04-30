Dehradun, Apr 30 (PTI) Governor of Uttarakhand Lt. Gen (retd) Gurmit Singh on Sunday described the 100th episode of 'Mann Ki Baat' programme of Prime Minister Narendra Modi as a "historic" moment, saying that it has connected people together.

As the radio programme aired its 100th episode, a special program was organised at the Raj Bhavan here on Sunday.

The Governor said every edition of the radio programme has been special and due to the novelty of the examples, people of all age groups from every nook and corner of the country have connected with it.

He said people wait every month for its new episode, adding that the prime minister has given a new and vibrant look to the radio.

The governor said, "Whenever Uttarakhand is mentioned in 'Mann Ki Baat', we feel proud. All the people of the state who have been mentioned in this program are our heroes and ambassadors."

"The 100th episode talked about daughters, 'Matrushakti' and the Himalayas which makes us proud," he added.

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, who also listened to 'Mann Ki Baat' in Nainital, said the 100th episode of this program, which has been airing continuously since October 3, 2014, has set a "historic example".

"By following the inspiring words of the prime minister, we are determined to make Uttarakhand the best state in the country," he added.

