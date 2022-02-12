Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], February 12 (ANI): Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Saturday laid the foundation stone for the Tawi Riverfront development project and said that it will create an economic engine for the city and generate employment for the local communities.

"Civilizations have prospered on the banks of rivers. Sustenance and rejuvenation of Tawi riverfront will create an economic engine for holy city and generate employment opportunities for local communities," he said.

The Lieutenant Governor said that planned urbanization while respecting and restoring the delicate balance of nature can influence inclusive development. "Tawi riverfront will ensure proper infrastructure planning, unique business opportunity and enhance the quality of life of the citizens," he added.

Sinha said that the social abd cultural infrastructure, state-of-the-art amenities along the waterfront, projects to improve the water quality will create a world-class model of urban excellence in Jammu.

"Our aim is to create a vibrant riverfront that will become one of the most popular bucket list destinations for people," he added.

In the first phase, embankments, interceptor drains, Sewerage Treatment Plants, cycling track, jogging track, walkways, green spaces and other wayside amenities would be developed.

The complete project is prepared on the lines of the Sabarmati Riverfront. The infrastructure will include river plazas, promenades, parks, gardens, sports and entertainment venues, commercial and residential spaces that will transform Tawi as the centre of the economy of Jammu.

Sinha said, "109 projects which were pending for years have been completed in Jammu division at a cost of Rs 455 crore, including 14 new bridges which have made connectivity easier. Infrastructural projects like Metro, Delhi-Katra-Amritsar Expressway, four-lane green field Jammu Ring Road, Flyovers, Industrial Estates, strengthening of the Power sector and many others would bring prosperity for all."

He termed urban development as a requisite for prosperity and growth of any region and called for active public participation in the development process.

"Jan-Bhagidari should decide how we want to drive the engine of economic growth, how we want to develop infrastructure, how we want to improve the basic facilities and improve the standard of living of the common people", he added.

Sinha appreciated the efforts of Jammu Smart City Limited and its CEO, Avni Lavasa, and Principal Secretary, Housing and Urban Development Department (HUDD), Dheeraj Gupta, made towards the development of the Tawi Riverfront.

He said that Tawi Riverfront Development will also enhance the proper system of water supply, better sanitation facilities, and prevent pollution and waste in the river.(ANI)

