Mumbai, May 8 (PTI) The body of an unidentified man with multiple stab wounds was found near Ghatkopar-Mankhurd link road in Mumbai on Monday morning, a police official said.

A passerby spotted the body of the man, believed to be in early 20s, and alerted the police, the official from Mankhurd police station said.

The police rushed to the spot and sent the body to a hospital for post-mortem. It was found that the person was stabbed multiple times with a sharp weapon and the body was dumped, he said.

The police have registered a case against unidentified persons under various Indian Penal Code sections including 302 (murder) and were examining CCTV footage of the area, he said.

