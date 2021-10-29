Fatehpur (UP), Oct 29 (PTI) A headless body of a 40-year-old man was found in a well in the Ghazipur area here on Friday, police said.

The headless body of victim Devraj Paswan, who had gone missing on Wednesday, was found in a well here, Ghazipur police station's SHO Neeraj Yadav said.

The victim used to drive auto and his father had lodged a complaint about his missing son, the SHO said, adding the complaint has been converted into a murder case against unidentified persons and a probe is on.

No arrests have been made so far in this case, he added.

