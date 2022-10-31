New Delhi [India], October 31 (ANI): Union Minister of Health & Family Welfare and Chemicals & Fertilizers Dr Mansukh Mandaviya, will inaugurate the India Chem 2022 on November 2 at Pragati Maidan, New Delhi with the theme "Vision 2030: Chemicals and Petrochemicals Build India."

MoS for Chemicals and Fertilisers and New & Renewable Energy Bhagwanth Khuba, Minister of Industries, Infrastructure, IT & Electronics, Government of Andhra Pradesh Gudivada Amarnath and Senior Officers of Central Ministries/Departments, Senior Captains of the Industry, Academicians and other stakeholders will also be present in this occasion.

India Chem 2022 will showcase the Government's policy for sustainable growth in the sector and provide a platform for national and international players to interact, exchange knowledge and forge alliances. The event will also highlight the investment opportunities primarily in Petroleum, Chemical and Petrochemical Investment Regions (PCPIRs) and focus on the "Make in India" initiative for making the country Atmanirbhar in the sector.

India Chem, the flagship event of the Department, is one of the largest composite events of the industry in the Asia-Pacific region and this comprises of an International Conference and Exhibition. Department is organizing the 12th edition of INDIA CHEM in association with the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI).

During India Chem 2022 events like Global CEOs, Round table; Conclave on Indian Chemicals & Petrochemicals; Argo-chemicals Industry; Plant Machinery, Pumps & Valves; Chemicals & Petrochemicals forums of India - USA, India - EU & India- East- Asia and international Exhibition, will take place.

The Indian Chemicals and Petrochemicals industry is the backbone of the Indian economy. It plays a vital role in the growth of various key sectors like automotive, construction, electronics, health care, textiles and FMCG. Export of Indian Chemicals has registered an overwhelming growth of 106% in 2021-22 over 2013-14. India's export of chemicals for 2021-22 has hit a record at US$ 29,296 Million, whereas in 2013-14, India's chemical export was US$ 14,210 Million. (ANI)

