New Delhi [India], September 24 (ANI): Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya will inaugurate "Arogya Manthan 2022" to celebrate four years of the implementation of Ayushman Bharat-Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB PM-JAY) and one year of the Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission (ABDM) on September 25.

According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the two-day event will see active participation from global and national experts from the healthcare sector along with representatives from academia, think-tanks, industry, and media.

The Union Health Minister kick-started the celebrations by interacting with beneficiaries of AB-PMJAY from across the country on Friday.

Ashwini Vaishnaw, Minister for Electronics and Information Technology; Dr Bharati Pravin Pawar, Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare and Dr V K Paul, Member (Health), NITI Aayog will grace the event.

Senior Government officials from the states and UTs will also be present.

AB-PMJAY completed four years of its implementation on September 23, 2022, and Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission (ABDM) will be marking its first anniversary on September 27, 2022.

Fortnight-long celebration in the form of 'Ayushman Pakhwara' to mark the anniversary of AB- MJAY is already underway in all states implementing the scheme, from September 15 to 30.

Under the 'Ayushman Pakhwara', 33 states and UTs participating in AB-PMJAY are organizing awareness programs, health check-up camps and mass drives for Ayushman Card generation for beneficiaries of the scheme.

A Digi Health Expo will bring innovators from the public and private sector exhibiting innovative digital health solutions.

The two-day event will have a total of twelve sessions covering a comprehensive list of agenda.

On the first day, it will have sessions on Universal Health Coverage in India, Promoting Interoperability in Digital Health, Enhancing the Efficiency of PM-JAY, Adoption of Digital Health, Health Technology Assessment for Evidence Informed PM-JAY Decisions and Privacy and Security Issues related to Digital Health.

Sessions lined up for Day-2 include Best Practices by States Implementing ABDM, Digital Health Insurance in India, PM-JAY Best Practices by States, International Best Practices in Digital Health, Ensuring Access, Affordability and Quality in Healthcare through PM-JAY and Way Forwards for Digital Health in India.

The National Health Authority (NHA) will also present the Ayushman Utkrishtata Puraskaar 2022 (Ayushman Excellence Awards) to felicitate the top performing states, Pradhan Mantri Arogya Mitras and public hospitals under the PMJAY and best-performing states and UTs, districts, private and government health facilities and digital health solutions under ABDM.

The winners of ABDM Hackathon Series Round 1 will also be awarded at the ceremony, the ministry added. (ANI)

