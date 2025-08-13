Dausa (Rajasthan) [India], August 13 (ANI): Rajasthan Minister Kirodi Lal Meena on Wednesday said that many mishaps have happened at that spot in Dausa where a pick-up truck collided with a trailer truck, killing 11 people.

Meena requested the Centre's support in reconstructing the spot.

Also Read | Dausa Road Accident: Rajasthan CM Bhajanlal Sharma Expresses Grief After 11 Devotees Killed in Truck-Container Collision, Says 'Extremely Tragic'.

"Such a big incident is very rare... Many accidents happen at the spot where this accident happened. We demand that the central government give some amount so this place can be reconstructed," Kirodi Lal Meena told ANI.

He thanked the district administration and doctors for attending to the people injured in the accident.

Also Read | Delhi: Road Accident Victim Dies After Several Private Hospitals Refuse Emergency Care in National Capital.

The Rajasthan Minister said, "Doctors are keenly attending to the injured. The Chief Minister has taken cognisance. I thank the district administration and doctors for properly attending to the injured people."

Earlier today, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expressed condolences to the families of the deceased in the road accident in Rajasthan's Dausa.

"Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expresses grief over the road accident in Dausa, Rajasthan. He expresses condolences to the families of the deceased and wishes for the speedy recovery of the injured. Instructions have been given to the officials to coordinate with the officials of the Rajasthan government," UP CMO said in a statement.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma expressed grief over the mishap and ordered prompt and proper treatment for the injured.

Sharing an X post, CM Sharma wrote, "The news of loss of life in a horrific road accident in Dausa is extremely tragic. The district administration has been directed to ensure prompt and proper treatment for the injured. May God grant a place at His divine feet to the departed souls and provide speedy recovery to the injured."

Eleven people from Uttar Pradesh's Etah died in the accident as a pick-up truck carrying devotees from Khatu Shyam Temple collided with a trailer truck near Bapi village, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Ravi Prakash Sharma said.

DSP Sharma told ANI, "The total death count of the accident between a passenger pick-up and a trailer truck near Bapi now lies at 11 after one person admitted to the hospital succumbed to their injuries." (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)