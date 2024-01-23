Kendrapara (Odisha), Jan 23 (PTI) Many parents in Odisha's Kendrapara and Jagatsinghpur districts named their babies born on the Ram temple consecration day as Ram and Sita.

At least six babies, both boys and girls, who were born in government-run and private hospitals in Kendrapara and Jagatsinghpur districts on January 22, were named after Lord Ram and Devi Sita by their parents.

Though tradition and customary practice in Odisha is to name a baby on the 21st day of the birth after a puja, the parents visibly overwhelmed over the Lord Ram 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony on Monday went ahead to name newborns Ram, Sita.

"It's a momentous day for all the practitioners of Sanatan Dharma. For us, it is a double delight because of the new arrival to our family", said Priyanka Mallick (24), who gave birth to a girl child.

The birth of her baby took place at around 1 pm at Kendrapara district headquarters hospital shortly after the consecration ceremony of the Ram temple in Ayodhya.

"We have decided to name our daughter as Sita to commemorate the epoch-making day", said Narayan, father of the newborn.

Many parents were happy with the birth of the baby on the auspicious day.

Renubala Rout (24) was elated after delivering a male child on Monday in a private nursing home in Kendrapara town.

"I have become the father of a male child on the Ram temple consecration ceremony day. His birth on the auspicious day has made us ecstatic. We decided to name our son as Ram", said an overjoyed Ajay, the husband of Renubala.

Similar instances of parents naming their newborns born on January 22 as Ram and Sita are trickling in from various parts of the state.

