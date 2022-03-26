Khunti (Jharkhand), Mar 26 (PTI) A senior Maoist leader surrendered before the Jharkhand Police on Saturday in Khunti district, a statement here said.

Thirty nine-year-old Vimal Lohra alias Birsa Pahan, an area commander of one of the committees of CPI(Maoist), gave up arms, influenced by the government's rehabilitation policy, the statement issued by the police said.

Also Read | 'The Kashmir Files' Director Vivek Agnihotri Faces Police Complaint For 'Bhopali Means Homosexual' Remark.

Lohra is a resident of Raitodang village in Arki police station area of Khunti.

Several cases under various sections of the IPC, the Arms Act and the Explosive Substances Act are registered against Lohra in Arki, Murhu and Saiko police stations of Khunti district, the statement added.

Also Read | Rajasthan MLA’s Son Among 5 Booked For Gang-Raping A Minor.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)