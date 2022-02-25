Mumbai, Feb 25 (PTI) The Maharashtra government on Friday decided to set up a dedicated commission to study the backwardness of the Maratha community, an official said.

The decision was taken at a meeting of the sub-committee on Maratha reservations, which was chaired by Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, he said.

"This commission will look into backwardness of the Maratha community. The head and members of the commission will be announced soon. The existing OBC Commission will look into the issues of other backward classes," he said.

In the meeting, it was also decided to fill up vacancies in Pune-based SARTHI as well as in other bodies that have been formed to address issues of Marathas and OBC segments, the official added.

