New Delhi, May 3 (PTI) Marathi film "Chirbhog" that highlights the caste and vocation-based discrimination in society has been chosen for the first prize by the National Human Rights Commission in its eighth Short Film Competition on human rights, officials said on Wednesday.

The first prize carries an award of Rs 2 lakh.

"The film highlights the caste and vocation-based continued discrimination in society through the story of a boy and his humiliating struggles till the point he decides to stand up and expose the contradictions in theory and practice to ensure the rights of liberty, equality, dignity, and education. It is in Marathi with subtitles in English," the NHRC said in a statement.

The film has been directed by Nilesh Ambedkar.

"Enabled" by Bhawani Doley Tahu has been selected for the second prize of Rs 1.5 lakh. The film, through the story of a differently abled child, emphasises the need to change mindset about 'divyangjan' and discrimination in their upbringing by parents undermining their rights to life, liberty, equality, and dignity. It is in the Assamese language with subtitles in English, the officials said.

"Atcham Thavir" by T Kumar has been selected for the third prize of Rs 1 lakh.

The film through the story of a girl student pitches in for building awareness among students about any inappropriate touch and sexual harassment in school and the need for the teachers as well as the school administration to be vigilant about it to ensure their right to dignity and education are not violated. It is in Tamil with subtitles in English, the statement said.

The NHRC has also decided to give a cash award of Rs 50,000 each to three films selected for the 'Certificate of Special Mention'.

The aim of the NHRC Short Film Award Scheme is to encourage and acknowledge cinematic and creative efforts toward the promotion and protection of human rights. A total of 123 short films were in the fray for the awards, the officials said.

The Commission intends to organise a festival of award-winning films and the award ceremony sometime later, they said.

