Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, July 8 (PTI) Incessant rains over the last few days boosted the average water storage in 11 major projects in Marathwada region to 48.98 per cent. The water stock stood at just 13.41 per cent during the same period last year, an official said.

The current water storage in these projects is 2,525.88 MCM (Million Cubic Meters), which is 1,786 MCM less than the cumulative capacity.

In a major relief for residents of Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar and Jalna, the water stock in Jayakwadi dam increased to 58.46 per cent on Tuesday due to steady rainfall in the Godavari valley and upper areas of the dam.

Since June 1, 107.21 million cubic meters of water entered the dam reservoir, the official said. Currently, the water inflow rate is 47,407 cusecs.

Jayakwadi dam supplies water to industrial zones of Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Jalna, and the greenfield industrial city AURIC. It also supplies water for agriculture in Beed, Jalna, and Parbhani districts.

Among 11 major projects, the Nimna Terna dam in Dharashiv is 70.18 per cent full, while the Majalgaon dam has the lowest 10.90 per cent storage, the official said.

Dam-wise storage is as follows: Jayakwadi 57.29 per cent, Nimna Dudhana 35.18 per cent, Yeldari 51.79 per cent, Siddheshwar 23.62 per cent, Manjara- 26.10 per cent, Penganga 54.10 per cent, Manar 53.22 per cent, Vishnupuri 23.68 per cent, and Sina Kolegaon 50.23 per cent, the official added.

