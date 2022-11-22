Chennai, Nov 22 (PTI) Over 300 kg of marijuana and 500 gm of hashish oil totally worth Rs 1.30 crore were seized from a boat in a joint operation with the Narcotics Control Bureau, the Coast Guard said on Tuesday.

Four crew of a boat which was fleeing at high speed on seeing the authorities near Rameswaram off Tamil Nadu coast were apprehended on Monday by the officials of the Coast Guard Mandapam station.

Initial examination led to the retrieval of 300 kg of marijauana that was concealed in eight gunny bags, 500 gm of hashish oil with a market value of Rs 1.30 crore from the boat, an official release said.

