Lucknow, Apr 24 (PTI) Markets were shutdown and candlelight marches were held across several districts of Uttar Pradesh on Thursday to protest against the Pahalgam attack which claimed the lives of 26 people.

The march was led by former AMU Students' Union president Salman Imtiaz, who said, "It is imperative that the nation stands united in this hour of trial and gives a befitting reply to the enemies of our country."

Participants, including women and local religious figures, expressed their solidarity with the victims and pledged support for ensuring justice.

"The Muslim community in India is fully prepared to play its due role in defending the integrity and unity of the land," said Imtiaz.

He also questioned the security preparedness of the central government, stating, "The BJP-led government, which claimed terrorism had ended with the revocation of Article 370, must answer for this massive lapse."

In Hapur, Hindu groups condemned the attack and called for a complete market shutdown till noon on April 25 and urged participants to show unity against terrorism. A 'Jan Aakrosh March' is scheduled to begin at 9 am from the local Devi Mandir.

Various organisations also took out candle marches. Members of the Bharat Vikas Parishad and Samajwadi Party paid tribute to the victims.

Suresh Mittal of the Parishad said, "This attack was a cowardly assault on humanity. The government must act decisively not only against the attackers but also those who provide them shelter."

SP District president Anand Gurjar said, "Terrorists must be answered in their own language. The people who were shot down were innocent holidayers. This is not just a security failure, it is a national shame."

In Etah and Jalesar, Hindu groups, students and political leaders held tribute events, torch processions and burnt effigies of Pakistan and terrorism.

At GT Road Chauraha, a combined protest by the Vishwa Hindu Mahasangh and Rashtra Raksha Manch culminated in a memorandum to the president of India demanding swift action against the perpetrators.

Meanwhile, in Amroha, Bhartiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Naresh Tikait said, "Kashmir will not be allowed to become a terrorist laboratory. As long as the farmer works the land and his son guards the border, such nefarious plots will never succeed."

Calling the attack an "insult to humanity," BKU leaders led a demonstration at Indira Chowk in Gajraula and demanded strong retaliation from the Indian government. "People are our biggest wealth. We are tired of losing our jan-dhan and our land," Tikait added.

In response to the incident, DIG Dinesh Kumar P of the Basti range directed drone surveillance and enhanced intelligence coordination in border regions, especially along the India-Nepal border. Reviewing law and order in Siddharthnagar with local police officials, he ordered continuous patrolling in sensitive and communally sensitive areas.

In Jhansi, multiple social and religious groups organised protests and burnt effigies of terrorism. Members of the Hindu Swabhiman Raksha Samiti and other local outfits held marches and memoranda drives, demanding capital punishment for those responsible.

"This isn't just a terror attack, it's a planned assault on national harmony," said a protester.

Similar protests and angry reactions to the deadly attack emerged from other parts of the state also with citizens calling for bringing the perpetrators of the act to justice.

