Thane, Nov 27 (PTI) A marriage pandal in Khopat in Thane city was partially gutted due to a firecracker on Monday, though no one was hurt in the incident, a civic official said.

A firecracker, apparently a rocket, that was set off nearby landed on the pandal, which started a fire at around 8pm, Thane Municipal Corporation regional disaster management cell chief Yasin Tadvi told PTI.

"The blaze was extinguished in half an hour by fire brigade and RDMC personnel," he added.

