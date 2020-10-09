Noida (UP), Oct 9 (PTI) The bodies of a married couple were found hanging inside their apartment in Uttar Pradesh's Noida on Friday, police said.

The couple from Kanpur lived on rent in a residential society in Sector 120 and likely killed themselves, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police, Central Noida, Ankur Aggarwal said.

Also Read | Punjab Farmers Hold 2-Hour ‘Chakka Jam’ Against Police Action on Farm Law Protesters in Sirsa.

However, an investigation is underway to find the exact trigger for their step.

“The husband-wife duo worked in share market. Police and forensic teams are at the spot and the matter is being probed,” Aggarwal said.

Also Read | Yes Bank Case: CBI Books HDIL Promoters Rakesh and Sarang Wadhawan for Rs 200-Crore Loan Fraud in Yes Bank, Say Officials.

The matter was reported to police in the afternoon and the bodies have been sent for a post-mortem examination, officials said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)