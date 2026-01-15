Ranchi (Jharkhand) [India], January 15 (ANI): Union Minister of State for Defence Sanjay Seth highlighted the Centre's initiatives for ex-servicemen on the 10th Defence Forces Veterans' Day, including the implementation of One Rank One Pension (OROP), and urged the Jharkhand government to introduce a 4-5% reservation for veterans, saying such steps are crucial for boosting their morale and recognising their lifelong service to the nation.

"Ex-servicemen and brave mothers who have dedicated their entire lives to the country--it has been my privilege today to honour them... I spoke with ex-servicemen who serve the nation selflessly in any situation... The Prime Minister implemented One Rank One Pension (OROP), a long-sought reform. Many states in the country provide 4-5% reservation to ex-servicemen, but this is not implemented in Jharkhand. We have spoken to the Chief Minister about this. I will urge the Chief Minister to implement it. This boosts morale... For ex-servicemen, Prime Minister Modi has provided various facilities across the country. A very large convention was also held in Ranchi today, and it has been my privilege to honour them," MoS Seth told the media.

Meanwhile, Air Force Station Pune hosted the 10th edition of Defence Forces Veterans Day on Wednesday to honour the legacy of Late Field Marshal KM Cariappa, India's first Commander-in-Chief of the Indian Army, who retired on this day in 1953.

The event brought together approximately 5,000 veterans of the Indian Army, Indian Navy, and Indian Air Force, along with serving personnel and family members, for a collective tribute to the nation's armed forces.

A wreath-laying ceremony was held to honour soldiers who laid down their lives in the service of the nation, marking a solemn and respectful start to the commemorations.

A major focus of the Veterans Day celebration was to raise awareness among veterans and their dependents about pensions, grievance redressal, financial assistance, the Ex-Servicemen Contributory Health Scheme (ECHS), and other welfare programmes. Veterans were encouraged to raise their concerns and suggestions during interactive sessions. Officials from the Directorate of Air Veterans (DAV), Principal Controller of Defence Accounts (PCDA) and Zila Sainik Kalyan Board conducted detailed briefings.

The Indian Army's Southern Command highlighted its tri-service efforts to improve veteran welfare through healthcare access, grievance resolution and documentation facilitation, including ECHS outreach, welfare camps, assisted life certificate renewal and support for widows and elderly veterans.

The celebration concluded with a reaffirmation of the authorities' commitment to strengthening outreach, improving grievance redressal mechanisms and ensuring that veterans and their families receive the respect, care and support they deserve. (ANI)

