Jaipur, Mar 14 (PTI) A 22-year-old married woman drowned in a water tank in a village in Barmer district allegedly due to pressure of dowry, police on Monday said.

Her father, Ladu Ram, lodged a case alleging dowry harassment and murder against her husband, father-in-law, and others, Assistant Sub Inspector Achalaram at Dhorimanna Police Station said.

He said that the woman had got married three years ago in Bhunia village.

On the basis of the complaint, a case has been registered against the accused under sections 304B (dowry death), 302 (murder), and 498A (cruelty by in-laws) of the Indian Penal Code, and investigation is being done, he said.

So far no arrest has been made in this case.

The post mortem of the deceased was conducted by a Medical Board, he added.

