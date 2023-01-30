Mumbai, Jan 30 (PTI) Two-minute silence was observed by Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari on Monday at Raj Bhavan on the occasion of Martyrs' Day as a mark of respect to those who laid down their lives for the country.

Also Read | Bihar Shocker: Youth Falls Into Well While Talking on Mobile Phone in Siwan District, Dies.

It was on this day in 1948 that Mahatma Gandhi was assassinated by Nathuram Godse.

Also Read | Air Marshal AP Singh Appointed As New Vice Chief of Indian Air Force.

A documentary film titled 'Mahatma Gandhi's visits to Raj Bhavan' was shown on the occasion.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)