Mumbai, Aug 1 (PTI) A four-member committee set up to control prices of masks and sanitisers amid the coronavirus outbreak will give its report in the next three days, Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope said on Saturday.

In a statement, he said the prices of both items need to be capped to give relief to people as demand for both have increased significantly.

"The state would fix a maximum price for masks and sanitisers," Tope said.

