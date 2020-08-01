Mumbai, August 1: Maharashtra's Tourism and Environment Minister Aaditya Thackeray on Saturday applauded Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation for incorporating the idea of gender equality while maintaining the vehicular traffic of the metropolitan city. He also shared the image of Dadar traffic signal where female figures were depicted on the traffic lights and signal boards.

Congratulating the BMC Commissioner Kishori Pednekar for the new idea, Aaditya Thackeray took to Twitter and wrote, "If you’ve passed by Dadar, you’d see something that will make you feel proud. @mybmcWardGN is ensuring gender equality with a simple idea- the signals now have women too!" #MumbaiTraffic Funny Memes and Jokes Trend Online: Mumbaikars Flood Twitter Timeline With Videos of Traffic Jams Across the City As Cops Enforce 2 Km Rule.

Along with this, the Maharashtra Cabinet Minister also applauded the Ward-GN of Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai for implementing the idea of gender equality. Thackeray said, "Applauding the effort of @mybmcWardGN Assistant Commissioner @DighavkarKiran ji on this. Thank you MLA @misadasarvankar ji, @mayor_mumbai @KishoriPednekar ji and MC Chahal ji for your support!" The minister also lauded constant efforts of Leader of the House in BMC and local corporator Vishakha Raut.

Here's what Aaditya Thackeray said:

If you’ve passed by Dadar, you’d see something that will make you feel proud. @mybmcWardGN is ensuring gender equality with a simple idea- the signals now have women too! pic.twitter.com/8X0vJR8hvQ — Aaditya Thackeray (@AUThackeray) August 1, 2020

And Ofcourse to add, the constant efforts of Leader of the House in BMC and local corporator Vishakha Raut ji to this — Aaditya Thackeray (@AUThackeray) August 1, 2020

Earlier, the female figures were spotted on the traffic lights and signal boards in Mumbai's Dadar area. This was done on an experimental basis to bring some semblance of gender equality.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 01, 2020 07:54 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).