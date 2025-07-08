Dhubri (Assam) [India], July 8 (ANI): A massive eviction drive, described as the largest in Assam's history, began this morning in the Bilasipara subdivision of Dhubri district. The operation is being carried out across Bilasipara East, Chirakuta Charuwabakhra, and Santoshpur areas.

The eviction is underway with the deployment of hundreds of JCB machines and heavy police security. According to officials, the majority of residents had already vacated the area within the deadline earlier issued by the administration, relocating along with their households and belongings.

The drive is being conducted over approximately 3,500 bighas of land, earmarked for the construction of a thermal power project estimated to cost ₹40,000 crore.

This large-scale project is expected to play a transformative role in Assam's energy infrastructure. Authorities have stated that the land clearance is essential for the implementation of this high-investment power project, and that due process was followed in informing and preparing residents ahead of the operation.

Interacting with media in Kokrajhar, Assam, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, on Monday, had said, "Some people from Karimganj, Dhubri, Chappar, and Silchar are going and settling in Lakhimpur. They have been evicted to protect the freedom and land rights of the local people of Lakhimpur."

The Chief Minister had also accused opposition leaders of politicising the issue. "Now they are doing politics in the name of this girl to provide security to Bangladeshis. Their objective is to stop the BJP's eviction campaign, but the BJP has gone ahead with it," he added.

CM Sarma emphasised that the campaign will continue in other parts of the state, including Dhubri. "It will happen tomorrow in Dhubri's Chappar. No outsider should be allowed to enter Bodoland," he declared. CM Sarma strongly defended the ongoing eviction drive in parts of the state, reiterating the government's commitment to removing what he termed as "illegal Bangladeshis". (ANI)

