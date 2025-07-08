Mumbai, July 8: A massive search operation is currently underway after a 32-year-old doctor from Mumbai's JJ Hospital reportedly jumped into the creek from Atal Setu, also known as Mumbai Trans Harbour Link (MTHL) on Monday night, July 7. According to the reports, the doctor was identified as Omkar Bhagwat Kavitke, a resident of Navi Mumbai's Kalamboli.

The incident was reported at approximately 9:43 PM on July 7, when the Atal Setu Control Room received an alert about a person seen jumping from the 11.8-kilometre mark on the Mumbai-bound lane of the bridge, Free Press Journal reported. Ulwe Police and beat marshals rushed to the spot and found a white Honda Amaze (MH 46 CM 6837) parked along with an iPhone abandoned nearby. Mumbai Shocker: Teacher Dies by Suicide by Jumping From Atal Setu; Harassment by Instant Loan App Agents Suspected.

JJ Hospital Doctor Goes Missing After Allegedly Jumping off Atal Setu

Preliminary investigation identified the missing individual as Dr Omkar Bhagwat Kavitke, a resident of Kalamboli in Navi Mumbai and a practicing doctor at JJ Hospital. His identity was confirmed after police contacted a number stored in the recovered phone. The doctor's sister, Komal Pramod Lambate, later arrived at the police station with relatives and verified the identity.

According to Senior Inspector Arjun Rajane of Ulwe Police Station, Dr Kavitke was unmarried and residing in Panvel. "No suicide note has been recovered so far, and the reason behind the suspected suicide remains unclear. CCTV footage from Atal Setu has been reviewed," Rajane said. Atal Setu Turns Suicide Point: Businessman Ends Life by Jumping off Sea Bridge Connecting Mumbai and Navi Mumbai; Second Incident in 3 Days (Watch Video).

Teams from multiple agencies, including local police, marine security personnel, ambulance services, and the Marine Security Department’s boat Dhruvtara, are scouring the area in an ongoing rescue and recovery effort. As of Tuesday morning, no trace of the doctor has been found.

Student Dies by Suicide at JJ Hospital

On June 8, a 22-year-old third-year MBBS student from Grant Medical College and Sir JJ Hospital died by suicide. According to police, Rohan Ramfer Prajapati allegedly hanged himself from the ceiling fan of his hostel room in the Sir J J Hospital premises on the night of June 10.

The incident came to the fore when his roommate Ritesh Vishwakarma came to the hostel room around 10.50 pm on June 10. Prajapati was rushed to the hospital’s emergency section, but was declared dead.

