New Delhi [India], October 18 (ANI): A massive fire broke out at Brahmaputra Apartments in New Delhi. Upon receiving information, fire brigade teams arrived at the scene and began relief operations.

Six vehicles have been dispatched to the spot.

Also Read | Bihar Assembly Election 2025: ECI Declares Paid Holiday for Employed Electors on November 6 and 11, Warns Employers Against Wage Deductions.

Brahmaputra Apartments is a residential complex for Rajya Sabha Members of Parliament, located on Dr. Bishambhar Das Marg in New Delhi.

More details are awaited. (ANI)

Also Read | Bihar Assembly Election 2025: Chirag Paswan Meets Amit Shah in Patna, Discusses NDA's Campaign Strategy (See Pics).

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)