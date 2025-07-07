Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 7 (ANI): A massive fire broke out at a godown located within a truck parking zone adjacent to the Agricultural Produce Market Committee (APMC) market in Turbhe Sector 20 of Navi Mumbai late at night.

The massive blaze caused heavy damage to several vehicles and infrastructure in the area.

Also Read | Shillong Teer Results Today, July 07 2025: Winning Numbers, Result Chart for Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer and Jowai Ladrymbai.

Upon receiving information about the blaze, fire services arrived at the spot and began dousing the flames.

Visuals showed the flames engulf the terminal and reduce the vehicles parked in the terminal to ashes.

Also Read | Delhi Rains: Rainfall Disrupts Delhi-NCR Today; Traffic, Flight Operations Hit (Watch Videos).

No casualties or injuries have been reported from the incident as of yet.

Further details on the matter awaited. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)