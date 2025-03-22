Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 22 (ANI): A huge fire broke out in the Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation area of Shiravane on Friday.

Blows of huge smoke were seen in the visuals, and fire tenders rushed to the spot and tried their best to control the fire.

Also Read | Karnataka Bandh Today: Are Schools, Banks Open? Are BMTC, KSRTC Buses Plying? Know What's Open and What's Closed.

Further details are awaited into the matter.

Earlier, fire broke out at an industry near Mahakali Caves in Mumbai's Andheri area on Thursday.

Also Read | JJP Leader Shot Dead in Panipat: Ravindra Minna Shot Dead in Haryana, 2 Others Injured.

Four fire tenders have been deployed to the site to contain the fire.

Further details are awaited. Earlier in the day, a fire broke out in multiple furniture shops at Azad Chowk in Maharashtra's Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar on Thursday morning, officials said.

The fire tenders immediately rushed to the spot and brought the fire under control. Inspector Dilip said that the fire might have started due to a short circuit.

"Fire broke out in furniture shops. The fire might have started due to a short circuit. The fire has been brought under control. The work of extinguishing the fire is going on," Inspector Dilip said. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)