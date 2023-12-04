Palnadu (Andhra Pradesh) [India], December 4 (ANI): A fire broke out at Charisma Supermarket at Chilakaluripet Road in Palnadu district of Andhra Pradesh on the intervening night of Sunday and Monday, official said.

No loss of life was reported in the incident.

Also Read | Cyclone Michaung to Land in Tamil Nadu: Heavy Rainfall in Chennai Causes Massive Waterlogging in Several Parts of City (Watch Videos).

According to officials, the firefighters reached the spot to douse off the fire and are estimating the total loss of property in the incident.

It was estimated that the loss of property was around Rs3 crore, as per the Managing director of Eluru Nageswarao.

Also Read | Cyclone Michaung in Tamil Nadu: Heavy Rains Lash Chennai and Nearby Districts Under the Impact of Cyclonic Storm.

Earlier, a fire broke out at a shopping complex in the Nandyal district of Andhra Pradesh in August in which around 15 shops gutted to fire. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)