Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], September 9 (ANI): The master-plan to develop Badrinath Dham in a planned manner was presented to the Prime Minister Narendra Modi today, said Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat on Wednesday.

He said that this will help manage the surge of pilgrims and provide them with necessary amenities.

Also Read | Maharashtra Reports Highest Single-Day Spike of 23,816 COVID-19 Cases; States Coronavirus Tally Crosses 9.6 Lakh-Mark.

"The master-plan to develop Badrinath in a planned manner was presented to the Prime Minister today. This will help manage the increasing number of pilgrims to the place and provide them with necessary amenities," said Chief Minister Rawat.

During the presentation, an update regarding the reconstruction work of Kedarnath Dham was also given to Prime Minister Modi.

Also Read | Punjab Govt Blocks 38 Facebook, 49 Twitter And 21 Youtube Accounts For Spreading Rumours About COVID-19.

The Prime Minister instructed to maintain the mythological and spiritual importance in the master plan of Badrinath Dham. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)