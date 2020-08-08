Mathura, Aug 7 (PTI) The Mathura administration will ensure that sanctity of the B Ed entrance examination, scheduled on August 9, would be maintained despite the COVID-19 pandemic, an official said on Friday.

According to Mathura DM Sarvagya Ram Mishra, strict vigil and transparency would be maintained at all examination centres.

There will be thermal screening of every candidate, the district magistrate said, adding that four teams would be deputed at every examination centre to ensure thermal screening and hand sanitization.

Two observers for every 500 candidates would be deputed at each of the four examination centres in the district, Mishra said.

Candidates have been asked to wear face masks and keep hand sanitizer with them, officials said.

On the basis of the candidate's admit card, they would be allowed to use auto-rickshaw, cabs or other means of transport for reaching examination centres, they said.

