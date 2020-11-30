Mathura (UP), Nov 30 (PTI) The Mathura Bar Association has given a strike call for Tuesday against shifting of a tribunal, an office bearer of the organisation said.

“The strike is to rescind the decision of shifting of motor accident claim tribunal from the court compound to a private college building about two kilometres away," Sunil Kumar Chaturvedi, Secretary, Mathura Bar Association said on Monday.

Also Read | Taj Mahal Visit Online Bookings: ASI Caps Pre-Booking of Tickets to Curb Black-Marketing; Check Details Here.

He said Mathura Lok Sabha MP Hema Malini had written a letter to the district magistrate urging him to stop the shifting as it would cause inconvenience to the advocates and litigants.

“Considering the inconvenience caused to practising lawyers as well as litigants, the court can be set up in a judge's compound or collectorate compound”, Malini said in her letter to the Mathura DM.

Also Read | Odisha Shocker: 87-Year-Old Man Arrested For Allegedly Raping Minor Girl in Kendrapara District.

The decision to go for a strike has virtually been forced on the bar as shifting of the court to a far-off place is impractical, the secretary said, adding that the demand raised by advocates of the claims tribunals has been kept in abeyance for the last 10 days, jeopardising the basic spirit of Lok Adalats.

He said advance notice for the strike has been given to the district judge as well as the Mathura district magistrate.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)