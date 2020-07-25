Mathura, Jul 25 (PTI) The Mathura deputy collector approached the police on Saturday after receiving death threats from miscreants at his official residence here.

Rajiv Upadhyay told the police that five armed men turned up at his residence on Friday night and warned him of dire consequences, officials said.

According to the FIR, the miscreants arrived in a four-wheeler and told the home guards deputed on security duty outside his residence to inform the official that his time was up and he would be eliminated soon.

They also allegedly warned him against carrying out an anti-encroachment drive in the area, and then left in the car, it said.

When contacted, District Magistrate Sarvagya Ram Mishra said he advised the deputy collector to contact the police regarding the incident.

The district authorities have tasked Upadhyay with inspecting COVID hotspots in the area to ensure that rules and restrictions were being adhered to.

He was also assigned work like anti-encroachment drives, the officials said.

Superintendent of Police Uday Shankar Singh said an investigation was underway and culprits would be booked shortly.

