New Delhi [India], October 30 (ANI): The Supreme Court on Monday adjourned the matter for November 10 relating to Mathura's Krishna Janambhoomi land dispute.

A bench of Justices Sanjay Kishan Kaul and Sudhanshu Dhulia adjourned the matter.

In the early hearing, the Supreme Court asked the registrar of Allahabad High Court to provide details of the suits that are being dealt with in the court relating to the land dispute case.

The Committee of Management Trust Shahi Masjid Idgah filed an appeal in the top court challenging the Allahabad High Court order, which transfered to itself all the petitions relating to Mathura's Krishna Janambhoomi land dispute from District Court Mathura, Uttar Pradesh.

The plea was moved by Committee of Management Trust Shahi Masjid Idgah through advocate RHA Sikander.

The Committee of Management Trust Shahi Masjid Idgah challenged the order dated May 26 passed by the Allahabad High Court, whereby it transferred all such cases relating to the Krishna Janambhoomi dispute from the District Court in Mathura, Uttar Pradesh, to itself.

The transfer application was allowed by the High Court despite the fact that the proceedings in the suit from which the transfer application emanated were stayed by a Coordinate Bench of the High Court of Judicature at Allahabad vide Order dated August 3, 2022.

The impugned judgement takes away two appellate stages and also transfers other suits to the High Court of Judicature at Allahabad for which no transfer applications were filed.

"The impugned judgement is passed on a mere ipse dixit by indulging in the prophecy of the respondents No. 1 to 8 that 'in case the trial court itself decides the suit, it will take a long time without even considering that the suit was registered only on May 26, 2022, and the proceedings therein were subsequently stayed by a Coordinate Bench of the High Court of Judicature at Allahabad vide Order dated August 3, 2022, which remained in force till May 1, 2023," read the petition.

So far, nine cases have been filed in Mathura Court in the cases of Shri Krishna Janambhoomi and Shahi Idgah Masjid.

Ranjana Agnihotri, a resident of Lucknow, had filed a suit demanding the ownership of 13.37 acres of land owned by Shri Krishna Janambhoomi.

In her legal suit, Agnihotri demanded the removal of the Shahi Idgah mosque built in Krishna Janambhoomi.

The suit filed in the Mathura court sought the removal of a mosque said to have been built in 1669-70 on the orders of the Mughal Emperor Aurangzeb in the 13.37-acre premises of Katra Keshav Dev temple, near the birthplace of Lord Krishna. (ANI)

