Mathura (Uttar Pradesh) [India], December 12 (ANI): Officials of the Government Railway Police (GRP), Mathura, have busted an interstate gang involved in printing fake currency notes using equipment imported from China. They arrested the kingpin.

Mathura GRP along with joint teams of Police Commissionerate Varanasi on Sunday arrested Mukesh alias Raunak, the mastermind who was carrying a bounty of Rs 25,000 on his head,

Raunak was arrested from Varanasi. Officials recovered fake currencies worth Rs 21,000, half-printed fake notes, equipment for printing fake notes valued an estimated value of Rs 7 lakh and other materials.

"The materials used in printing fake currencies, involving a photostat machine, lamination machine, punching machine, frame slider of different sizes, etc. were imported from a Chinese firm Guangzhou Bonedry Co. Ltd. from www.alibaba.com," police said, adding that the nexus was spread across UP's Varanasi to Malda in West Bengal and in many states of the country.

Raunak's name came to the fore on December 9, when Mathura GRP arrested three people with fake notes counterfeiting Rs 1.5 lakh. The police interrogated those arrested and Raunak's name emerged.

"In response, the GRP lodged a complaint and formed eight teams to arrest the leader of the gang and other accused involved in the illegal business of fake currency. The teams raided various locations continuously and with the help of Varanasi Police and arrested Raunak from Srinagar Colony under the Sarnath Police Station, Banaras (Varanasi). A large number of fake currency notes and printing instruments were recovered from the raided spot," Mustaq Ahmad, SP GRP, Mathura told ANI.

Raunak is in the custody of Mathura GRP and the police have recovered all the material in Varanasi with the help of which the fake currencies were printed. The police have now brought the equipment to Mathura.

The officials recovered 42 counterfeit notes of Rs 500 (worth Rs 21,000), four half-printed fake currency notes of Rs 500, rolls of a security thread, security paper, a computer with associated equipment, a high-class printer, a photostat machine, a lamination machine, punching machine, frame slider of different sizes, and other equipment (ink, powder, screen printing watermark etc.) from Raunak's possession.

Further information is awaited. (ANI)

