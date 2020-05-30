India News | Maximum Temperatures Hover Below Normal in Haryana and Punjab

Chandigarh, May 30 (PTI) With light rains lashing some parts of Punjab and Haryana during the past two days, maximum temperature on Saturday hovered below normal limits.

Chandigarh, the common capital of the two states, recorded a maximum temperature of 32.8 degrees Celsius, six notches below normal, the Meteorological Department said here.

In Haryana, Karnal recorded a high of 33 deg C, down six notches while Ambala registered a near similar high of 33.6 deg C, six degrees below normal.

Bhiwani, Hisar and Narnaul also recorded below normal maximums at 35.7 deg C, 36 deg C, 35.8 deg C, respectively.

In Punjab, Amritsar, Ludhiana and Patiala recorded below normal with respective maximums at 31.7 deg C, 35.3 deg C and 34.3 deg C.

Light to moderate rain thundershowers are likely at few places in the two states on Sunday, according to the MeT Department weather forecast.

