Chandigarh, Sep 3 (PTI) The maximum temperatures across most of Haryana and Punjab settled one-two notches above the normal on Thursday, with light rainfall lashing a few places.

Chandigarh, the common capital of the two states, received light showers and recorded a high of 32 degrees Celsius, according to the Meteorological Department here.

In Haryana, Ambala recorded a maximum of 34.2 degrees Celsius, while Hisar's maximum settled at 33.8 degrees Celsius after 9 mm of rain during the day.

Karnal registered a maximum of 33.6 degrees Celsius and Bhiwani's maximum settled at 35.5 degrees Celsius.

In Punjab, Amritsar, Ludhiana and Patiala, which received rainfall, recorded respective maximums of 34.6 degrees Celsius, 34.7 degrees Celsius and 33.7 degrees Celsius.

The weather office forecast rainfall or thundershowers at isolated places in the two states over the next two days.

