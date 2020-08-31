Chandigarh, Aug 31 (PTI) The maximum temperatures hovered close to normal limits in Haryana and Punjab on Monday, with Chandigarh recording a high of 32.5 degrees Celsius, the Meteorological Department said.

In Haryana, Ambala recorded a maximum of 33.2 degrees Celsius, while Hisar's maximum settled at 33.5 degrees Celsius. Narnaul registered a maximum of 32.4 degrees Celsius.

The maximum temperature in Amritsar and Ludhiana settled at 32.6 degrees Celsius each, while Patiala recorded a high of 33 degrees Celsius.

