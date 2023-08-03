New Delhi, August 3 (PTI) The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has identified four major roads for beautification ahead of the G20 meet which is going to take place here in September, officials on Thursday said.

Bharatendu Harishchandra Marg, Somnath Marg, Maharaja Surajmal Marg, and a stretch on Vikas Marg that leads to Leela Ambience Convention in Karkardooma are the four roads selected for a sprucing up.

Four teams have been formed by Shahdara South Zone for completing the work within time, MCD said.

"Proper cleaning, beautification, encroachment removal and greening work is being done by the MCD on these roads. Daily cleaning is being done along with removal of garbage/debris from the identified roads," the MCD said in a statement.

The four stretches chosen for a facelift include the one in front of Leela Hotel, which is where many of the foreign dignitaries would be staying.

"Apart from this, illegal banners and posters are being removed. It is noteworthy that guests from abroad will stay at the Leela Ambience Convention, due to which beautification works are being done in the surrounding area," it said.

Old, dumped vehicles have been removed from the CBD ground overlooking the Leela Hotel and instructions have been given to paint the G-2 Cafe located near it, it said.

The MCD said it is also refurbishing and replacing old, damaged dustbins.

"Rigorous cleaning of all roads is underway, bolstered by the deployment of sanitation workers to prevent any dumping. Stringent actions are being taken against those engaged in improper waste disposal and littering.

"The daily removal of temporary encroachments and the elimination of illegal banners, posters, and hoardings from walls are integral parts of this endeavour, spearheaded by specially constituted teams," the civic body said.

